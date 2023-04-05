Man Jumped Daycare's Wall, Killed 4 Kids With Hatchet

A 25-year-old man armed with a hatchet jumped a wall, gained access to a daycare center in Brazil around 9am Wednesday, and murdered four children, police say. The victims are said to include three boys and a girl between the ages of five and seven, reports the BBC. The AP reports another five children were injured. Police in Blumenau in the country's south say the suspect surrendered at a police station and has been taken into custody. No connection between him and the Cantinho Bom Pastor nursery has been uncovered. About 40 kids were inside at the time.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva tweeted that "there is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so when it's through an act of violence against innocent children who can't defend themselves." (Read more Brazil stories.)