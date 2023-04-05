Markets React to Signs Economy Is Slowing

But Johnson & Johnson helped lift Dow
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 5, 2023 3:35 PM CDT
Stocks Slip Amid Signs Economy Is Slowing
People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 21, 2023.   (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Stocks on Wall Street mostly slipped Wednesday following the latest signals that the US economy is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates. The S&P 500 dipped 10.22 points, or 0.2%, to 4,090.38, a day after it broke a four-day winning streak, the AP reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.34, or 0.2%, to 33,482.72, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 129.47, or 1.1%, to 11,996.86. Yields also fell in the bond market following weaker-than-expected reports on the health of US services industries and the job market. They’re the latest signs that the economy is losing momentum following a feverish set of hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve meant to get inflation under control.

One report from the Institute for Supply Management said that growth in the US services sector slowed last month by more than economists expected, as the pace of new orders cooled. A separate report suggested private employers added 145,000 jobs in March, down sharply from February's 261,000. Perhaps more importantly for markets, pay raises also weakened for workers, according to the ADP Research Institute. "Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. "Employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down."

ADP’s private payroll report could offer a preview of what Friday’s more comprehensive jobs report from the US government will show. Economists expect it to say employers added 240,000 jobs last month, down from 311,000 in February. On Wall Street, the majority of stocks fell within the S&P 500, but many of the moves were modest. On the winning side was Johnson & Johnson, which rose 4.5% after it proposed to pay nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby powder containing talc caused cancer. It was one of the biggest drivers of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gain for Wednesday. (Read more stock market stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X