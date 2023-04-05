He Managed to Swim for 6 Hours—in Handcuffs

There are Guinness records that are zany, those that are inspiring, and some that are dangerous. Shehab Allam's feat falls in the last category. The 31-year-old Egyptian swimmer has managed to break the record for distance swimming while wearing handcuffs, at 7.238 miles. Per Guinness, it took him 6 hours to complete. The previous record of 5.35 miles was set by American Benjamin Katzman in 2021.

Allam, who logged those miles in the Arabian Gulf, said he "used to attract curious glances" during training. "To avoid drawing too much attention, I prefer to swim in quieter areas, typically near the limit line of the beaches, although I still receive some stares." UPI reports he may not leave that record where it is, noting he is still fine-tuning his "double-arm pull and modified sidestroke." He noted that "the feeling of being among the record-breaking elite gives me a sense of being a superhero, and it drives me to maintain my position in the records for as long as possible."

The National notes that while Allam's record certainly impresses, it may be topped by this one: Dolphin Ratheesh of India is the record-holder for distance swimming while wearing handcuffs and leg irons; he managed 6.21 miles in November 2020. (Read more Guinness World Records stories.)