Traffic in Palm Beach on Friday Was a Bit Weird

A Florida resident's evening drive last week in her Rolls-Royce didn't end well. Palm Beach police say a 66-year-old woman hurtled through someone's backyard in her luxury car on Friday, then crashed through a seawall before ultimately coming to a halt with its nose in the sand of the beach, reports the Palm Beach Daily News. The police report, which says the accident took place a little after 6pm ET on Friday, notes that video footage showed the entire incident, which ended with the car perched on a 5-foot-high seawall, its front touching the sand and its rear still on the seawall, per the police report.

Police say the city's Fire Rescue division retrieved the woman, a local, from her car and gave her a quick check before taking her to a nearby medical center. She reportedly told cops she didn't remember what had happened earlier that afternoon, before the crash. Cops say she didn't seem to be intoxicated. No one else was hurt in the incident, and the woman's Rolls was towed away. Meanwhile, the homeowner whose property she plowed through says a coral art sculpture worth $3 million was damaged. (Read more car crash stories.)