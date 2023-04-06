Cops: Mom of 7 Murdered in Chick-Fil-A Drive Thru

A woman who went to a Chick-Fil-A in northwest Georgia for breakfast Wednesday morning was murdered in front of horrified customers in the drive-thru line, police say. Rome police say Cassie Davis, 39, was shot three times through her passenger-side window by 56-year-old Anthony Green, who then killed himself with a single shot, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Police say Davis' silver SUV then rolled down an embankment into traffic, meaning the incident was initially reported as a car accident.

Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett says the "initial investigation indicates that a male subject shot a female and then shot himself," the Rome News-Tribune reports. "The incident is not related to Chick-Fil-A but rather occurred on the property of the restaurant." Relatives say Davis was a mother of seven children, ranging in age from five to 18, who celebrated her 39th birthday last Friday. Her mother, Kathie Walters, tells Fox 5 that Green was a jealous ex-boyfriend. "He just wouldn't leave her alone," Walters says. "That's one thing she told me yesterday, that he was following her around." (Read more Georgia stories.)