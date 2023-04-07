Internet Surprised by Video of Ben Affleck Speaking Spanish Fluently

The internet was tickled, and many were apparently surprised, by video of a recent Ben Affleck interview in which the actor speaks fluent Spanish. Promoting his new movie Air on a Spanish radio network, Affleck seemed very comfortable conversing in the language, even joking around in Spanish, CNN reports. Affleck, however, has made no secret of his Spanish skills; in fact, a YouTube search leads to videos like "Ben Affleck talking in Spanish for two minutes straight with paparazzi" from last year, or an interview from 2020 in which Affleck explains to Kelly Clarkson that he lived in Mexico for a year filming a TV show when he was 13 and learned the language then, and that he worked on upping his skills even more when his daughter started studying Spanish. "I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework, but you are not gonna be better at Spanish than me,” he said at the time. (Read more Ben Affleck stories.)