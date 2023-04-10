At an Apple Store, a Brazen $500K Burglary

Some Washington state criminals have apparently been watching a little too much Ocean's Eleven. As KOMO reports, police are still searching for burglars who burgled their way into an Apple Store in a most unusual way. The culprits cut through the bathroom wall of Seattle Coffee Gear in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, making their way into the neighboring Apple Store through a 24-by-18-inch hole, and making their way out with some $500,000 in merchandise, per SFGate. "Approximately 436 iPhones in total were taken out of the back,” says a Lynwood Police Department rep "In total about $500,000 worth of merchandise was stolen and that’s iPhones, iPads, Apple watches." The burglary occurred after 7pm on April 2, when the store was closed.

"Our front door was locked. They pried our front door open," says Seattle Coffee Gear Regional Manager Eric Marks. "I’m surprised we were the conduit for them to get to the Apple store. I had no clue we were so close or adjacent to them." The store has replaced locks and estimates about $1,800 in damages. Police say the burglary appeared to be pretty well-organized; they're still investigating, no fingerprints were left, and they haven't made any arrests. (Read more Apple Store stories.)