Sen. Bob Casey Has Good News for Democrats

Senate Democrats might have a tough time retaining control of the chamber in next year's election, but Pennsylvania's Sen. Bob Casey has taken some of the pressure off. The 62-year-old announced Monday that he will seek a fourth term, the Washington Post reports. "Folks, I’m running for re-election," he tweeted. "There’s still more work to do to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians easier. ... I’m not done yet." Casey underwent surgery for prostate cancer earlier this year and declined to say last month whether he would seek another term, the Hill reports.

Casey, who defeated Republican challenger Lou Barletta by 13 points in 2018, is not expected to face a serious primary challenge, per the Post. Potential GOP challengers this time around include former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, who narrowly lost to Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Republican primary for Pennsylvania's other seat, now held by Sen. John Fetterman. "I’m thinking about it, obviously," McCormick tells CNN. Other battleground states where Democrats will be defending seats next year include Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin. (Read more Bob Casey stories.)