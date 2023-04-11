Manhattan DA Sues Jim Jordan

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is pushing back hard against what he calls a "brazen and unconstitutional attack" on his office's prosecution of Donald Trump. Bragg filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, the New York Times reports. In the federal lawsuit, Bragg accuses Jordan of leading a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" him and is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas connected to congressional Republicans' investigation of the Trump indictment, reports the AP. He argues that politically charged statements from Jordan and others show the committee has no "legitimate legislative purpose" behind its investigation.

Last week, congressional Republicans subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, a former special assistant district attorney, and signaled that others would be subpoenaed, possibly including Bragg himself. The House Judiciary Committee is planning to hold a "field hearing" in Manhattan on Monday on crime in New York City and what it calls Bragg's "pro-crime policies," reports the AP. Bragg's office says crime in Manhattan is down this year—and if Jordan "really cared about public safety" he would visit some of the cities in his home state, Ohio, that have higher crime rates than New York.

While Bragg accuses House Republicans of illegally interfering in his office's investigation, they argue that they have the oversight power to probe the first-ever prosecution of a former president, the Times reports. "First, they indict a president for no crime," Jordan tweeted after the lawsuit was filed Tuesday. "Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it." Politico reports that Bragg's lawsuit also notes that "Mr. Trump in particular has threatened New York officials with violent and racist vitriol," leading to threats against his office. (Read more Alvin Bragg stories.)