Louisville Bank Shooter Was Seeing a Psychiatrist

Gunman was on medication, being treated for depression and anxiety
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 14, 2023 1:30 AM CDT
Louisville Bank Shooter Was Under Treatment for Depression, Anxiety
Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023.   (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The gunman who killed five people and wounded eight others in a shooting at the Louisville bank where he worked was under treatment for depression and anxiety. A spokesperson for the shooter's family says the shooter, variously reported as 23 or 25 years old, was seeing a psychiatrist and a counselor and was on medication, though the spokesperson didn't say what type of medication or how long the treatment had been going on. "His family was working with him and through it," the spokesperson, a family friend, tells NBC News. "That’s about the extent of what they’re comfortable sharing at this point."

He says the family has asked the medical examiner to investigate whether concussions the gunman had previously suffered while playing football and basketball could have caused chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), WHAS11 reports. The degenerative brain disease has been linked to abnormal behaviors, moods, and other cognitive issues. The spokesperson also tells the Daily Beast that according to the shooter's roommate, the gunman "had a very typical day the day before" the shooting. "I think in these situations, people look retrospectively, ‘Did I miss a word, did I miss a message, did I miss a cry for help?’ And they’ve done all that, and come up with nothing that was amiss.”

Similarly, one of the shooter's fellow employees at Old National Bank, who says she knew him very well, expressed shock at the massacre. "He never made me feel like he would have done this. Not in a million years. He was very kind and soft-spoken. You would never had thought this would had happened," the woman, who was among the eight people shot and injured, tells WLKY. "When I saw him in the hallway with the gun, I thought, 'Why would he bring that here to show us?' It didn’t even register to me he was ready to shoot." (Read more Louisville stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X