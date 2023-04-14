Louisville Bank Shooter Was Seeing a Psychiatrist

The gunman who killed five people and wounded eight others in a shooting at the Louisville bank where he worked was under treatment for depression and anxiety. A spokesperson for the shooter's family says the shooter, variously reported as 23 or 25 years old, was seeing a psychiatrist and a counselor and was on medication, though the spokesperson didn't say what type of medication or how long the treatment had been going on. "His family was working with him and through it," the spokesperson, a family friend, tells NBC News. "That’s about the extent of what they’re comfortable sharing at this point."

He says the family has asked the medical examiner to investigate whether concussions the gunman had previously suffered while playing football and basketball could have caused chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), WHAS11 reports. The degenerative brain disease has been linked to abnormal behaviors, moods, and other cognitive issues. The spokesperson also tells the Daily Beast that according to the shooter's roommate, the gunman "had a very typical day the day before" the shooting. "I think in these situations, people look retrospectively, ‘Did I miss a word, did I miss a message, did I miss a cry for help?’ And they’ve done all that, and come up with nothing that was amiss.”

Similarly, one of the shooter's fellow employees at Old National Bank, who says she knew him very well, expressed shock at the massacre. "He never made me feel like he would have done this. Not in a million years. He was very kind and soft-spoken. You would never had thought this would had happened," the woman, who was among the eight people shot and injured, tells WLKY. "When I saw him in the hallway with the gun, I thought, 'Why would he bring that here to show us?' It didn’t even register to me he was ready to shoot." (Read more Louisville stories.)