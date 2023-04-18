McDonald's Is Making Some Big McChanges

McDonald's hamburgers will soon taste a bit different. The fast food giant is making a number of changes including new buns, "meltier" cheese, more sauce on the Big Mac, and onions added to the patties while they're still on the griddle. The Big Mac, the McDouble, and the classic cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, and hamburger will be affected, CNN reports. A People staffer who previewed the new versions says the seemingly small changes make a big difference: "The burger itself has a great grilled taste like it came off of your own barbecue," she says, and the Big Mac is now more "like a real, messy pub burger instead of your run-of-the-mill drive-through."

The US rollout of the new burgers, which have already debuted in some international markets, is starting on the West Coast this week and will be complete by next year. To celebrate, McDonald's is bringing back the Hamburglar in its advertising, USA Today reports. "We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever," the McDonald's USA senior director of culinary innovation says in a statement. (Read more McDonald's stories.)