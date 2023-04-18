Blue Jays Pitcher Not Happy Airline Made Pregnant Wife Clean Up Popcorn

Today in weird Twitter drama, Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass got probably not the reaction he was expecting when he posted on the social network about his wife's experience flying United Airlines with their two young kids. "The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!" he posted, along with a picture of popcorn on the floor of an airplane aisle. As Fox News reports, the replies were almost universally not on his side, with many accusing him of an entitled attitude. Bass' wife is Sydney Rae Bass, sister of singer Jessie James Decker, and Decker also posted on social media about the United incident, People reports.

Her sister, Decker posted in a now-expired Instagram story, "is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop. My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched." Decker says it was United who provided the popcorn, and that the flight attendant told her sister it would be a "safety hazard" if not cleaned up. United responded to Bass' tweet saying it understands his concern, and he later tweeted that the airline "is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally." (Read more United Airlines stories.)