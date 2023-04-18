Woman, 20, Killed After Car Turns Into Wrong Driveway

An innocent mistake led to the unimaginable Saturday night in upstate New York: After a car pulled into the wrong driveway, one of the passengers in the car was fatally shot as it turned around to leave. Kaylin Gillis, 20, was one of four people in the car; they were looking for a friend's house when they accidentally ended up in Kevin Monahan's driveway in the rural area, which is dark at night and easy to get lost in. The Washington County sheriff says no one exited the car or approached Monahan's home before the 65-year-old came out and fired two shots from his porch, the Times-Union reports. The car was not in the driveway long, the sheriff adds: "There was no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened."

Gillis was struck; the driver of the car she was in drove to a neighboring town so they could call 911, the New York Post reports. The sheriff says the area has little cellphone reception. Emergency responders attempted CPR, but Gillis did not survive. Meanwhile, someone else had called to report shots fired at Monahan's residence, and authorities had to speak to him through a 911 dispatcher and in person for more than an hour before he agreed to come out. He was taken to the county jail and charged with second-degree murder. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Gillis' family.