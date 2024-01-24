Ryan Gosling Has Something to Say About Barbie Snubs

Ryan Gosling is responding to two of of this year's biggest Oscar snubs. Gosling was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken in Barbie, but the film's seven other nominations included a couple of notable omissions: Greta Gerwig as director (she was nominated in the adapted screenplay category, however) and Margot Robbie as lead actress. While he's honored to have been nominated, Gosling said in a statement, "there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film." More: