By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 18, 2023 10:50 AM CDT
The 13-year-old boy had his eyes on the prize, but the problem that amusement park officials had was that he had his body inside the claw machine in his attempt to swipe it. Officials at Carowinds park in North Carolina found the unnamed teenager trapped in a claw machine, which dispenses plush toys, on Sunday afternoon, reports the AP. "The park's medical response team responded quickly," the park said in a statement cited by WLOS. They were able to open the machine and release the trapped boy. "He was treated and released from first aid and released to his guardian." The punishment for the would-be pilferer? A one-year ban from the park. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

