Sens. Mitch McConnell and John Fetterman got back to work on Monday after lengthy medical leaves, but Dianne Feinstein did not—and the question of whether Senate Republicans would allow a temporary replacement for her on the Judiciary Committee was quickly answered. As the Hill reports, "GOP senators of all stripes" responded with a hard no. At issue are several of President Biden's judicial nominations, which are currently stalled in the absence of the six-term, 89-year-old senator. The panel is currently deadlocked at 10-10. A look around at what Feinstein's colleagues are saying, also via Politico:

Illinois Democrat and committee chair: "She’s asked to be replaced and I hope we can achieve that. … The rain can fall on both sides of the road, and Republicans ought to think a little bit about what this means. Tomorrow they may be facing the exact same thing." Sen. Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat: "She believes she will return soon. She’s very hopeful of that, and so am I."

