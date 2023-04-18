4 Dead, 3 Hurt in Maine Shootings

Police in Maine say a suspect is in custody after two linked shootings left four people dead and three people injured. Police say four people were found dead in a home in the town of Bowdoin Tuesday morning, the Portland Press Herald reports. Soon after the bodies were found, three people were shot in their vehicles around 25 miles to the south on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth. A portion of the highway was closed and residents and businesses in the area were told to shelter in place for around 90 minutes, reports the AP. Police have not released the names of the victims or the person taken into custody.

Lenora Felker, who works at Rosemont Market and Bakery near the interstate, tells that AP that a stream of people saying the highway was closed was followed by dozens of law enforcement officers. She says officers asked businesses if they had seen "anyone that was wet and muddy fleeing." Maine Gov. Janet Mills said she was praying for the injured. "Like people across Maine, I am shocked and deeply saddened," she tweeted. "Acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core." (Read more Maine stories.)