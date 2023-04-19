Flying Soon? This Airline Might Be Your Best Bet

Here's How America's Major Airlines Rank

WalletHub places Delta at the top of its list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 19, 2023 10:25 AM CDT
A Delta plane leaves the gate on July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston.   (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Finding the cheapest flight is often a traveler's priority, but there are other reasons to pick one airline over the other. WalletHub checked out the nine largest US carriers, plus two regional airlines, to see how they ranked on everything from baggage, departures, and safety, to in-flight comfort (think WiFi, free beverages and snacks, legroom), animal-related incidents, and, yes, cost. After all the numbers were crunched, Delta took the top spot on WalletHub's list. The lone airline left out of the top 10: Southwest, which was plagued once again this week by troubles. Here, the rankings:

  1. Delta
  2. Spirit
  3. SkyWest
  4. United
  5. Alaska Airlines
  6. Hawaiian Airlines
  7. JetBlue
  8. Envoy Air
  9. American
  10. Frontier
Click here to see where airlines fell in WalletHub's rankings regarding specifics like delays, canceled flights, and more. (The Points Guy also gives top billing to Delta.)

