Flying Soon? This Airline Might Be Your Best Bet

Finding the cheapest flight is often a traveler's priority, but there are other reasons to pick one airline over the other. WalletHub checked out the nine largest US carriers, plus two regional airlines, to see how they ranked on everything from baggage, departures, and safety, to in-flight comfort (think WiFi, free beverages and snacks, legroom), animal-related incidents, and, yes, cost. After all the numbers were crunched, Delta took the top spot on WalletHub's list. The lone airline left out of the top 10: Southwest, which was plagued once again this week by troubles. Here, the rankings:
- Delta
- Spirit
- SkyWest
- United
- Alaska Airlines
- Hawaiian Airlines
- JetBlue
- Envoy Air
- American
- Frontier
Click here
to see where airlines fell in WalletHub's rankings regarding specifics like delays, canceled flights, and more. (The Points Guy also gives top billing
to Delta.)