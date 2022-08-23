(Newser) – The Points Guy website is out with its annual ranking of US airlines, and Delta comes out on top by a rather comfortable margin. The top-10 ranking takes into account all the factors you'd expect—on-time flights, cancellations, general reliability, cost, scheduling, frequent-flier perks, and more. Here are the rankings, plus a few odds and ends from the stats:

Delta Air Lines, total score of 70.4 out of 100 Southwest Airlines, 61 United Airlines, 60.5 American Airlines, 58.5 Alaska Airlines, 58.0 Hawaiian Airlines, 57.4 JetBlue Airways, 49.5 Frontier Airlines, 35.9 Allegiant Air, 33.2 Spirit Airlines, 30.9

Other notable stats: