(Newser)
–
The Points Guy website is out with its annual ranking of US airlines, and Delta comes out on top by a rather comfortable margin. The top-10 ranking takes into account all the factors you'd expect—on-time flights, cancellations, general reliability, cost, scheduling, frequent-flier perks, and more. Here are the rankings, plus a few odds and ends from the stats:
- Delta Air Lines, total score of 70.4 out of 100
- Southwest Airlines, 61
- United Airlines, 60.5
- American Airlines, 58.5
- Alaska Airlines, 58.0
- Hawaiian Airlines, 57.4
- JetBlue Airways, 49.5
- Frontier Airlines, 35.9
- Allegiant Air, 33.2
- Spirit Airlines, 30.9
Other notable stats:
- Hawaiian Airlines is the best for reliability (think delays and cancellations), while Allegiant is the worst.
- American Airlines is the worst for checked baggage.
- JetBlue is best for travel experience, meaning things such as seat comfort, amenities, and WiFi.
- Delta had the best score on traveler complaints, with just 1.25 per 100,000 passengers; Spirit came in last with 12 per 100,000.
See the complete rankings
and breakdowns. (Or check out other lists
.)