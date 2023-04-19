Teen Brothers Charged in Alabama Mass Shooting

Police in Alabama say two teenage brothers have been arrested and charged as adults with four counts of reckless murder in connection with Saturday's mass shooting at a Sweet 16 party. Officials say Tuskegee residents Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were taken into custody Tuesday night, USA Today reports. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said investigators are not ready to disclose a motive or say how many shooters they believe were involved in the shooting. Authorities say four of the 32 people injured in the Dadeville shooting are still in critical condition.

Burkett urged anybody who was at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on the night of the shooting to come forward and help investigators, AL.com reports. "Make no mistake. This is Alabama—when you pull out a gun and start shooting people, we’re going to put you in jail," Burkett said, adding: "Somebody’s got to start thinking about mama. I know I’m tired of it and everybody behind me is tired of it. We’re tired of going to the mothers and having to tell them that these kids are not coming home." District Attorney Mike Segrest, who acknowledged there had been frustration over a "lack of communication provided," said more charges will be filed in the "very complex case."

Marsiah Collins, 19; Phil Dowdell, 18; Corbin Holston, 23; and Shaunkivia Smith, 17, were killed in the shooting. Dowdell's sister Lexi, who had been celebrating her 16th birthday, says he saved her life when the shooting began. "At her 16th birthday party, she knelt by her brother as he took his last breath," Segrest said at Wednesday's press conference. "That’s what we’re dealing with here." (Read more Alabama stories.)