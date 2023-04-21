Video: Deputies Answer Call About Wild Bobcat

Portage County, Wisconsin, deputies quite literally answered the call of the wild Tuesday. Fox News reports they were responding to a driver who reported that a bobcat was inside his car and stubbornly refusing to leave. Upon arrival, the deputies were indeed confronted with the shocking sight of a live bobcat inside the car's front grille. They proceeded to remove the big cat—North American bobcats can weigh up to 30 pounds—and swiftly deposit it into the covered bed of a truck so it could be returned to the wild.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas detailed the encounter on Facebook, writing that readers could "only imagine what everyone was thinking at the time." Several deputies were involved in the rescue in part because the call had them so curious as to what was going on. "My deputies are really good at solving problems," Lukas wrote, "but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman." The footage of the bobcat's rescue showed Warden Lockman removing the distressed bobcat and getting it away from the scene and away from cars and people. Lukas concluded that it was "All in a day’s work at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office." (Read more bobcat stories.)