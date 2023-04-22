Kim Potter to Be Freed After 16 Months

Ex-cop said she shot Daunte Wright after mistaking handgun for Taser
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 22, 2023 8:57 AM CDT
A mourner holds a program for the funeral services of Daunte Wright at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, April 22, 2021.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool, File)

The former Minneapolis-area police officer who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright two years ago is getting out of prison after 16 months. Kim Potter, who claimed she mistook her handgun for her Taser when the Black motorist tried to flee a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, will be freed Monday and will serve another eight months on supervised release, NBC reports. Potter, 50, was sentenced to two years in prison early last year. Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, inmates usually serve the last third of their sentences on supervised release.

After Potter was found guilty of manslaughter, prosecutors pushed for a sentence of more than seven years, but Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu, calling it "one of the saddest cases" she'd seen in more than 20 years on the bench, opted for a lighter sentence because Potter had intended to use a Taser on Wright. Potter applied for early release last year, saying she planned to work with domestic violence survivors and people experiencing homelessness, reports Axios, but the state Board of Pardons declined to consider the request. (After Potter was sentenced, Wright's mother said the "justice system murdered him all over again.)

