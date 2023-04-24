Troubling news emerged out of Disney over the past few days, on both sides of the country. First, a 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon went up in flames over the weekend in California's Disneyland, though thankfully no one was hurt. Now, out of Florida, a disturbing development from Disney World. According to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a longtime worker at the Orlando-area theme park has been fired and arrested, accused of peeking up the skirt of a visitor with his phone and recording it, reports CNN.

Authorities say they were called to Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 31 after someone saw a Disney worker recording an "upskirt" video of a young woman at a Star Wars store. The 18-year-old woman "was not aware at the time the incident took place, and she was not told of the identity of the male" when a security guard filled her in after the incident, per the affidavit. When the police arrived, Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, is said to have shown them multiple examples of such videos on his phone, explaining that he took them as a "guilty pleasure," because they "bring him sexual gratification," per Law & Crime.

He allegedly added that such clips are difficult to find online, estimating he had more than 500 similar videos on his phone, taken over a period of about six years at Disney, the affidavit notes. A Disney rep tells CNN that Diaz Vega "does not work for the company" any longer. He was released from the Orange County Jail on $2,500 bond after his March 31 arrest. If he's convicted of the felony charge of video voyeurism against him, he could see up to five years behind bars, reports USA Today. The sheriff's office also says that more charges could result if other victims come forward. (Read more Disney stories.)