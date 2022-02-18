This Prison Photo Angered Family of Daunte Wright

(Newser) – Kim Potter is going to prison for killing Daunte Wright, but for nowhere near as along as his family hoped. "The justice system murdered him all over again," said Katie Wright on Friday outside Hennepin County Court in Minneapolis, reports NBC News. She spoke after Potter, a former police officer in suburban Minnesota, was sentenced to two years in prison for killing the 20-year-old Black man at a traffic stop. Potter, who was convicted of manslaughter, said she fired her gun thinking it was her Taser. She is expected to serve the standard two-thirds of her sentence behind bars, or 16 months, per the AP. The sentence is more than the defense team hoped but less than the approximately 8-year term prosecutors wanted.

During Friday's hearing, Katie Wright also took exception to a prison intake photo of a smiling Potter after her conviction. “How do you show remorse when you’re smiling in your mug shot after being sentenced to manslaughter?" she asked, per a separate AP story. "After taking my son’s life? How do you say you’re sorry with no tears?” Potter's attorney said his client meant no disrespect in the photo and was just following the instructions of prison staff. Potter, for her part, offered an apology in court for the killing. “Katie, I understand a mother’s love," she said. "I’m sorry I broke your heart. ... My heart is broken and devastated for all of you.” Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu called this “one of the saddest cases I’ve had on my 20 years on the bench.” (Read more Daunte Wright stories.)