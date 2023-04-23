Another Biden-Trump Race Makes Many Weary, Poll Finds

Asked in a new poll to describe their feeling at having their choice in the next presidential election again be Joe Biden or Donald Trump, more respondents picked "exhaustion" than anything else. That option was chosen by 38% of respondents, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Fear made a strong showing, too, the Hill reports—by itself, at 29%, or combined with sadness, at 23%. The findings would seem to indicate voters are not looking forward to this.

Some respondents felt positive about such a campaign, just not as many. The prospect of a rerun filled 23% with hope, 8% with pride, and 7% with gratitude. The poll showed Biden with a 4-point lead over Trump and, should he be the Republican nominee, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. On the other hand, fewer than half of self-identified Democrats or those who lean Democratic said they want Biden to be the nominee. The poll reported a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points. (Read more Election 2024 stories.)