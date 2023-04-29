Five are dead, including an 8-year-old, following a mass shooting late Friday night in a Texas town north of Houston. The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office says that four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while a fifth was taken to a local hospital and died there, per the AP. Three others were said to have been injured and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, reports KHOU. Sheriff Greg Capers tells the outlet there were 10 people total inside the home, and that they were all from Honduras. He says the victims' ages ranged from 8 to 40.

Police say the gunman used an AR-15-style rifle in the shooting, which took place around 11:30pm local time, per ABC News. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, they discovered two surviving children lying underneath two female victims. Capers tells KTRK that nearly all of the victims were shot from the neck up, "almost execution style." Capers says investigators know who the shooter is, but they don't think he's in the area anymore. "He's at least 10 to 20 miles away from here," Capers notes, per KHOU. The initial call that came in was regarding a harassment incident, and Capers says the gunman was known to shoot his firearm in his front yard.

"My understanding is that the victims ... came over to the fence and said, 'Hey, could [you not do your] shooting out in the yard? We have a young baby that's trying to go to sleep,'" Capers notes. He adds that the suspect, who'd reportedly been drinking, allegedly responded, "I'll do what I want to in my front yard." Casings were reportedly found outside his home. An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, described as a Hispanic male from Mexico with black hair, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, last spotted sporting blue jeans, a black shirt, and work boots. (Read more mass shootings stories.)