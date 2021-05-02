Influencer Mom's Kidnapping Claim Gets Her Charged

(Newser) – The tables have turned on a California 'influencer mom' who recounted a terrifying brush with a kidnapping in a craft store to her Instagram following last year. Per BuzzFeed News, Katie Sorenson faces misdemeanor charges of lying to police over a purported incident at a Michael's in Petaluma in which she claimed a couple followed her around the craft store while talking about her children before one of them lunged for her stroller. Videos of her recounting the attempt went viral days later, but a Petaluma PD report showed investigators were not able to corroborate Sorenson's version of events and her viral video was soon deleted.

Instead, police were able to find alleged attempted kidnappers Sadie Vega-Martinez and Eddie Martinez, who basically had no idea what they were talking about. Whereas Sorenson claimed the couple described her kids to a third party on the phone, the Latino grandparents were probably just talking about their own grandkids. The couple, who fully cooperated with police and were charged with no crime, say Sorenson racially profiled them that day last December. They told the Petaluma Argus-Courier the charges are a "step toward justice." Per the Daily Beast, each misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison. (Read more racial profiling stories.)