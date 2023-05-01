NFL Linebacker's Toddler Drowns in Family Pool

Tragic news out of Florida, where the 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett died by drowning in the family pool Sunday. Officers responded to the South Tampa home just before 9:30am in response to a call about a child having fallen in a pool, the Tampa Bay Times reports. She could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The toddler, Arrayah, was the youngest of Barrett and his wife Jordanna's four children, and Barrett's most recent Instagram post, from April 19, was in honor of her birthday. "Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl," the 30-year-old wrote.

"Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the Bucs said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.” The Tampa Police Department says an investigation is underway, but, per ESPN, "It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident." (Read more Tampa Bay Buccaneers stories.)