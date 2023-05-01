Kiss rocker Paul Stanley was met with both backlash and agreement after posting a statement on social media regarding gender reassignment for children, per TMZ. On Sunday, the 71-year-old tweeted a statement titled "My Thoughts on What I'm Seeing." In it, he indicated that he feels "teaching acceptance" is good, but he has a problem with "normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification." He went on to acknowledge that there "ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice." But Stanley stated that "normalizing" gender reassignment "because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister's clothes or a girl in her brother's" is "far from the innocence of what they are doing."

