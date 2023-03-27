China's Most Famous Entrepreneur Resurfaces

The most well-known business entrepreneur in China appears to have ended a three-year exile from the country after he ran afoul of Beijing. Jack Ma, founder of the Alibaba Group, resurfaced in China on Monday as he visited a school in Hangzhou, where his tech company is headquartered, reports the BBC. Ma appears to have been living abroad for the past three years, after his public criticism of Chinese bank regulators in a 2020 speech preceded a regulatory crackdown on private businesses—especially in the fintech sector—and massive fines on his company, per the Wall Street Journal.

Ma and the government appear to have mended fences, reports Reuters. New Premier Li Quiana asked him to return from Japan late last year to help shore up confidence in China's private sector, according to the outlet. Whether this tentative first step will make a difference is up in the air, says author Fraser Howie, viewed as an expert on Chinese business. "I can see how this sort of signals a relaxation but none of the laws and institutions set up to control the private sector have changed," he says. "The state won, Jack has lost control, power, wealth, and it's not coming back." (Read more Jack Ma stories.)