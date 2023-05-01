Retirement Opens Up Democratic Senate Seat

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin announced Monday that he won't seek a fourth term in the Senate, opening up a Democratic seat for the 2024 election and removing a lawmaker who's regularly negotiated with Republicans to strike bipartisan deals. "I was taught that it's okay to compromise—don't ever compromise your principles—but find a path to get things done. Inspire trust in those around you. Keep your word and, again, listen," Cardin said in a statement. He's the third Democrat to decide against running for another Senate term, Politico reports, after Michigan's Debbie Stabenow and California's Dianne Feinstein.

The primary could draw many Maryland Democrats, per Axios. "I know that people are interested," said Cardin, 79, per the Baltimore Sun. "Let's see who is prepared to do it. I am extremely confident we will hold the seat." For members of Cardin's party, Axios notes, the appeal includes a seat in a Democratic state that's an easy commute; Maryland adjoins the District of Columbia. On the Republican side, former Gov. Larry Hogan previously has said he wouldn't run for Senate. (Read more Senate Democrats stories.)