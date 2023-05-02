'Everybody's Dead': Authorities Looking for Missing Girls Find 7 Bodies

The search for two missing teenage girls in Oklahoma came to a horrific end Monday with the discovery of seven bodies. Authorities say the girls, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, are among the bodies found, but the medical examiner has not yet confirmed identities. "Everybody's dead," Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said in brief comments to the Tulsa World before he needed to get back to the investigation. Police said the girls were believed to be with Jesse McFadden, 39, whose criminal record includes a rape conviction for which he was sentenced to 20 years, the Oklahoman reports. The bodies were found on property belonging to him, and authorities say his body was also among the seven, KTUL reports.

McFadden was also due in court Monday to stand trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and child pornography, but he failed to show. Those alleged crimes are said to have taken place while McFadden was serving the rape sentence; he was accused of having a cell phone in prison and using it to communicate with a 16-year-old girl. He was released from prison in 2020. Webster and Brewer were reportedly spending the weekend with McFadden's family but did not return home Sunday as expected, News9 reports. They were last spotted Monday morning in Henryetta, the town where the bodies were found later that day. According to the Independent, the girls were having a sleepover with McFadden's teenage stepdaughter, and some are speculating that she, her two brothers, and her mother could be the other four people found dead. (Read more Oklahoma stories.)