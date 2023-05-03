Report: Jenny Craig Is Shutting Down

An internal email seen by NBC News indicates Jenny Craig—once backed by celebrity clients like Kirstie Alley, Valerie Bertinelli, and Mariah Carey—will shut its doors after four decades in the weight-loss business. In the email directed to employees late Tuesday, the company said its "inability to secure additional financing" prompted the move. The company was acquired by HIG Capital in 2019 and had about 500 company-owned and franchised US and Canadian locations at that time. Hourly center workers were reportedly told Tuesday was their last day, while Friday will be the last day for corporate and salaried field employees.

NBC News reports an FAQ sent to employees last week indicated the company would end its physical presence in the US and switch to an e-commerce model, but it notes that the email sent Tuesday gave "no indication" that transition was still happening. One standout paragraph from NBC: