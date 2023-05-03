US Olympic Champ Is Dead at 32

Tori Bowie, a decorated US Olympian and world champion sprinter, has been found dead. The 32-year-old was discovered at her Florida home, her agent Kimberly Holland told CNN on Wednesday, adding the cause of death is unknown. Holland's company, Icon Management, shared "the very sad news" on Twitter. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister … a beacon of light that shined so bright!" the tweet reads. USA Track and Field also honored the athlete on Twitter, saying her "impact on the sport is immeasurable."

Raised in Sand Hill, Mississippi, Bowie recalled "racing everywhere as a child, like in the trees, wherever," per the Guardian. She won state titles in the long jump as well as the 100-meter and 200-meter races as a high school student. She went on to claim national titles in the indoor and outdoor long jump while studying at the University of Southern Mississippi in 2011. Five years later, she claimed Olympic gold in the 4x100-meter relay, silver in the 100-meter sprint, and bronze in the 200-meter race in Rio de Janeiro. The following year, she won gold in both the 100-meter and 4x100-meter relay at the world championships. She returned to the long jump in 2019, with a fourth-place finish at the world championships.

"My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie," Jamaican sprinter and three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me." "I can't believe this," added US sprinter Noah Lyles, per the Mirror. "I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home and now this. This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers." "As the story continues to develop, we ask that you please respect our privacy," Icon Management said. (Read more obituary stories.)