Trump Lawyers Won't Present Defense in Rape Trial

Donald Trump will not present a defense in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation lawsuit against him, his attorney told the judge overseeing the civil trial on Wednesday. Joe Tacopina told US District Judge Lewis Kaplan that an expert could no longer testify in Trump's defense due to health issues, NBC reports. The only other person on the defense witness list is Trump himself, who is currently in Scotland and is not expected to attend the trial. Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said she expects to finish presenting her case by midday Thursday, reports the New York Times. The judge said closing arguments would likely happen on Monday, with the case going to the jury the next day.

While Trump's lawyers aren't presenting a defense case, they can still use testimony from cross-examination of Carroll and other witnesses in their closing argument, the Times notes. Carroll says she was raped by Trump in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s. In part of a deposition played for the jury Wednesday, Trump called the allegation "the most ridiculous, disgusting story," the Guardian reports.

Earlier Wednesday, the trial heard from former People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff, who said Trump pushed her against a wall and started kissing her when she visited Mar-a-Lago in 2005 for a story on Donald and Melania Trump's first wedding anniversary, ABC reports. She said Trump lured her away from staffers, saying he wanted to show her a "really great room." Stoynoff said she tried to push Trump away but he didn't stop until a butler entered the room. She said she felt "ashamed and humiliated at what had happened" and didn't come forward until the infamous Access Hollywood tape surfaced during Trump's 2016 campaign.

The tape, in which Trump boasts about groping women, was played for the jury.