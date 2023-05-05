Passengers on a flight out of Las Vegas didn't have the most normal of arrivals on Thursday afternoon after touching down at Los Angeles International Airport. A JetBlue plane that landed around 2pm local time was kept isolated on the tarmac for upward of an hour, police and firefighters swarming around it, after a bomb threat was called in, reports KABC. Authorities say the caller was an angry passenger who'd missed the flight in Vegas, then called in the threat, claiming his luggage—which had made the flight—"contained a possible bomb," per KTLA.

Passengers were trapped on the plane for about an hour and 20 minutes, at which point they were allowed to disembark via a truck-mounted staircase that was rolled up to the plane. Searches didn't turn up any explosive devices, and by 4:40pm, authorities said all luggage had been checked and received the all-clear, reports CBS News. Police back in Sin City are said to have taken "enforcement action" against the man they say called in the threat, per KTLA. (Read more bomb threat stories.)