10 Most Obese States

US News and World Report has crunched data on obesity in America and ranked states accordingly. The CDC estimates that roughly 1 in 3 adults in the US qualify as obese, as defined by having a body mass index of 30 or above. The states faring worst in this regard generally have about 40% or more of their population meeting that qualification. Here are the 10 states with the highest rates:

West Virginia, 40.7% obesity rate Alabama, 40.4% Kentucky, 40.3% Oklahoma, 39.6% Mississippi, 39.2% Arkansas, 39.9% South Dakota, 38.6% Louisiana, 38.5% Ohio, 37.5% Missouri, 37.4%