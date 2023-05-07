10 Most Obese States

West Virginia fares the worst in 'US News & World Report' ranking
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted May 7, 2023 9:40 AM CDT
US News and World Report has crunched data on obesity in America and ranked states accordingly. The CDC estimates that roughly 1 in 3 adults in the US qualify as obese, as defined by having a body mass index of 30 or above. The states faring worst in this regard generally have about 40% or more of their population meeting that qualification. Here are the 10 states with the highest rates:

  1. West Virginia, 40.7% obesity rate
  2. Alabama, 40.4%
  3. Kentucky, 40.3%
  4. Oklahoma, 39.6%
  5. Mississippi, 39.2%
  6. Arkansas, 39.9%
  7. South Dakota, 38.6%
  8. Louisiana, 38.5%
  9. Ohio, 37.5%
  10. Missouri, 37.4%
