10 Most Obese States

US News and World Report has crunched data on obesity in America and ranked states accordingly. The CDC estimates that roughly 1 in 3 adults in the US qualify as obese, as defined by having a body mass index of 30 or above. The states faring worst in this regard generally have about 40% or more of their population meeting that qualification. Here are the 10 states with the highest rates:
- West Virginia, 40.7% obesity rate
- Alabama, 40.4%
- Kentucky, 40.3%
- Oklahoma, 39.6%
- Mississippi, 39.2%
- Arkansas, 39.9%
- South Dakota, 38.6%
- Louisiana, 38.5%
- Ohio, 37.5%
- Missouri, 37.4%
