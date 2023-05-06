A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, providing a glimpse of the Republican's emphatic, often colorful denials. Jurors got to see the video of Trump's October deposition over the past few days at the trial over a lawsuit filed against him by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump's testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself. The video was made available Friday to news organizations covering the proceedings, per the AP. The video shows Trump answering questions in his trademark navy suit and a bright blue tie.

He called Carroll's claim that he raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store "a false, disgusting lie." "It's a disgrace. Frankly, it's a disgrace that something like this can be brought," Trump said. Trump reiterated his assertion that Carroll is "not my type," but he also mistook her for his second wife, Marla Maples, when shown a photo of him meeting Carroll and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s. Trump was also asked about the infamous Access Hollywood video in which he bragged about grabbing women's genitals. He said, as he has previously, that he was was engaging in "locker room talk."

Trump also justified his comments about famous people being able to have their way with women. "Historically, that's true with stars," he said (watch here). His interviewer asked, "It's true with stars that they can grab women by the p----?" Trump's answer: "If you look over the last million years, I guess that's been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately, or fortunately." In a follow-up question on whether he considers himself a star, Trump answered, "I think you can say that, yeah." Trump also had some words for Carroll attorney Roberta Kaplan, whom he called a "disgrace" and "political operative," per CBS News. "You wouldn't be a choice of mine either, to be honest with you," he said. "I hope you're not insulted." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)