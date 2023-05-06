Authorities are searching for a suspect after they say "multiple" people were stabbed early Saturday near the University of Iowa campus. Per ABC News, it's not clear what the victims' conditions are. A spokesperson for the Iowa City Police Department wasn't able to verify the victims were students, though he tells ABC they were "about that age." The university's police department has told those on campus that they can "resume normal activity," but should "remain vigilant" during the ongoing investigation.

An alert was issued by the university at 2:08am local time about the stabbings, which took place near a gas station and community rec area. Police are said to have arrived on the scene about 10 minutes later, which is where they found the victims, per the Des Moines Register. Police say the incident "appears isolated." Anyone with info about the attack is asked to call the Iowa City PD at 319-356-6800. (Read more University of Iowa stories.)