Pulling Triggers and Pulling Corks is "the melding of two amazing worlds," per its website: guns and booze, with a mission of teaching its students firearms skills, as well as holding wine and whiskey events and tastings. What Texas locals didn't find amazing was a promo over the weekend by the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce, the day after a mass shooting at an Allen shopping mall left eight dead. Per WFAA, the Facebook post on Sunday, which had been previously scheduled, welcomed Pulling Triggers and Pulling Corks to its membership ranks and highlighted a photo of its logo, which features a bottle of champagne being popped open and a firing gun. Backlash was swift, and the chamber's mea culpa went up that afternoon.

Noting that the scheduling of posts is "standard practice," the group nonetheless noted that the post's contents "were insensitive and should not have been published given the tragedy in our community." It also decried the "senseless acts of violence" that had devastated Allen. Sharon Mayer, the chamber's CEO, adds in a statement to the Washington Post that the original post was taken down within minutes, and that the chamber is sorry for "any pain it may have caused." The apology post also featured a plea for politicians: "[W]e pray ... that those who have the power, including policymakers, will find the path to creating a nation where every child and person can spend a day out on the town knowing that their present and future will not be stolen." (Read more Texas stories.)