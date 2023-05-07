Fatal Mass Shooting at Dallas-Area Mall

The nation's latest mass shooting took place Saturday afternoon at a shopping mall near Dallas. An unknown number of people are dead in Allen, Texas, and at least nine are hospitalized, reports the Washington Post. The shooter also is dead. Details:
- Where: The shooting took place at an outlet mall, Allen Premium Outlets, about 3:30pm, per the AP. Allen is a suburb of Dallas.
- Victims: Authorities say nine people were taken to hospitals, and there was no word on their conditions. The youngest was 5. Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated, and one tells the AP of seeing bodies covered in white towels as he left the mall. “I pray it wasn’t kids, but it looked like kids,” said Fontayne Payton, 35.
- Shooter killed: An off-duty officer who was at the mall heard the gunshots, then engaged and "neutralized" the shooter, says the Allen Police Department, per WFAA. Witnesses say that the shooter appeared to be clad in black and that he began shooting after stepping out of a silver sedan. Allen police chief Brian Harvey says he is believed to have acted alone.
- Biden briefed: The White House says President Biden has been briefed on the shooting. Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott released a statement saying that "our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas, tonight during this unspeakable tragedy."
