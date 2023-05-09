Sheriff: Man Shot Girl, 14, Playing Hide-and-Seek

A Louisiana man is facing multiple charges after allegedly opening fire on young people who were playing hide-and-seek on his property. Authorities say David V. Doyle, 58, shot a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head early Sunday, USA Today reports. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and Doyle was charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a shooting in Sparks, a small town near the Texas border.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the home around 1am Sunday, KPLC reports. The office said detectives determined that several juveniles were playing hide-and-seek in the area and were hiding on Sparks' property. The only homes on the dead-end road are those of Doyle, the victim's family, and a relative of the victim's family, per KPLC. The sheriff's office said Doyle told investigators that he retrieved his firearm after seeing shadows outside his home. He said he then "observed people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl." (Read more Louisiana stories.)