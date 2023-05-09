Now You Can Drive on Prince's Highway

Minnesota honors its beloved late icon
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 9, 2023 2:11 PM CDT
In Minnesota, a Highway Named for Prince
A replica sign stands outside the Minnesota Senate chambers, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., after the Senate voted to honor the late pop superstar Prince by designating the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios in Chanhassen, Minn., as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial...   (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

The late pop superstar Prince is being honored in Minnesota as the state renames a seven-mile stretch of highway that runs past his Paisley Park recording studios. Minnesota Gov. Tim Waz used purple ink on Tuesday to sign the bill that dedicates the roadway formerly known as Minnesota Highway 5 to Prince. Now, the stretch of road in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie will be named the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway, per the AP.

Prince’s friends and fans are covering the costs of the purple signs that will soon go up along the road. After touring Paisley Park on Tuesday, Walz described Prince as a "global icon" and "creative genius." The governor said this is the "coolest bill signing" he’s ever done. Paisley Park, where Prince lived and recorded, now draws visitors from around the world to Chanhassen. It's also where Prince died on April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57. The 65,000-square-foot complex is now a museum run by his estate as well as an event venue and recording studio.

