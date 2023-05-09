Report: George Santos Faces Federal Charges

Republican Rep. George Santos is facing federal criminal charges, insiders say, though it's not clear which of the multiple allegations against the freshman lawmaker the charges relate to. Sources tell ABC that the charges filed by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York are under seal. According to NBC's sources, Santos could surrender as soon as Wednesday morning ahead of an expected court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Santos, who admitted telling numerous lies about his background during his House campaign, is facing multiple investigations covering issues including alleged campaign finance violations.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN he will "look at the charges" before deciding whether he thinks Santos should be removed from Congress. Santos is also being investigated by the House Ethics Committee. CNN notes that according to House rules, "an indicted Member may continue to participate in congressional proceedings and considerations," though members could be barred from taking part in votes if convicted of a crime with a penalty of two or more years in prison. (Read more George Santos stories.)