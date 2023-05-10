Ron Nessman used to be a big-rig driver—until his girlfriend died, sending him into a spiral of depression and homelessness that's lasted eight years. However, for the past three months, Nessman has been living with his sister in California's San Bernardino County, trying to get back on his feet and even applying for a job at Applebee's—a job interview that put him in the right place at the right time to become a baby-saving hero. Nessman had just finished that interview at the Hesperia eatery on May 1 and was sitting on a bench outside when he saw "an extraordinary emergency unfolding," per the Guardian.

A woman in the driveway of a nearby car wash had placed her great-nephew into a stroller, but a gust of wind blew in and started pushing the stroller toward the busy street, where cars were zipping by. The woman tripped as she was running after it, which is when Nessman jumped off the bench and into action, grabbing the stroller at the last minute and keeping the baby out of harm's way. "I took off after it," he tells KCAL. "I heard the lady screaming." He adds, per KVOR: "I didn't even have time to think about it. You just react."

In addition to the praise Nessman is receiving from near and far after surveillance video of his actions went viral, he also got some more good news last week: Applebee's hired him as a dishwasher, though the restaurant's general manager, Emily Canady, says it wasn't because of his baby-saving skills. "He's a great guy and he was a great candidate, and he'll definitely fit with us here," she tells NBC San Diego. Nessman's sister, Donna Gunderson, who witnessed the incident, also has advice for anyone with little ones they still push around: Lock the wheels of your strollers on windy days or when on an incline. "Just as simple as hitting the brake," she tells NBC Los Angeles. (Read more uplifting news stories.)