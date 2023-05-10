Jenna Ellis has been active on the media landscape as of late, giving interviews and tweeting up a storm. Yet those seeking to serve the former Trump lawyer with legal papers say she can't be found. Lawyers representing two Georgia election workers in a defamation lawsuit against another former Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, say Ellis has evaded numerous attempts to serve her with a deposition subpoena. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Ellis was "involved with providing Giuliani with information and discussing with Giuliani allegations regarding Plaintiffs that Giuliani relied on when making statements," and Giuliani "plans to rely on Ms. Ellis in his defense at trial," per Raw Story and the Daily Beast.

Lawyers for Ellis attended a "seemingly productive" meeting about potential deposition testimony on March 29, but "then failed to respond for nearly three weeks," according to the documents highlighted by Politico's Kyle Cheney. A deposition and document subpoena for Ellis was allegedly prepared, but her legal team "refused to accept service" of it, and on April 28 "represented, for the first time, that they no longer represented Ms. Ellis." Plaintiffs have made "various attempts" to serve her at her last known address in Colorado "until learning that Ms. Ellis had recently moved to Florida with no discernable address," the documents continue.

The plaintiffs have since "incurred significant time and expense, including hiring a private investigator in an attempt to locate Ms. Ellis' new Florida address, and still have been unable to locate and serve Ms. Ellis," according to the files. Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, accuse Giuliani of touting false claims of election fraud based on surveillance video allegedly showing the Fulton County election workers moving suitcases full of ballots. The pair—who previously settled a lawsuit with One America News, per Raw Story—testified before the House Jan. 6 Committee that they suffered threats and harassment. Freeman said she ultimately fled her home on the recommendation of the FBI, per Politico. (Read more defamation stories.)