George Santos Freed on $500K Bond

Rep. George Santos appeared in court Wednesday to face charges that could send the freshman member of Congress to a different kind of federal institution for up to 20 years. The Republican pleaded not guilty to all 13 counts against him connected to three alleged schemes, with the charges including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to Congress, the AP reports. The New York Times reports that Santos, who was taken into custody Wednesday morning, was freed on $500,000 bond secured by three people whose identities were not disclosed. The Times reports that Santos entered the Long Island federal courtroom with "lips pursed and a scowl."

Santos, 34, surrendered his passport and was told he could travel between Long Island, New York City, and Washington, DC, but would have to provide advance notice of travel elsewhere, the Guardian reports. "I always tell people, don’t assume that it’s OK," Judge Anne Y. Shields told Santos. "Ask first." His attorney, Joseph Murray, said Santos is planning to go back to work and is "definitely running for re-election." The AP reports that Santos only spoke a few words during the 15-minute hearing. His next court date is June 30. (Read more George Santos stories.)