Christie Rips Trump's Reaction to Verdict

One potential rival for the GOP presidential nomination is not buying Donald Trump's claim made after a federal jury found the former president liable for sexual abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. "His response yesterday to me was ridiculous, that he didn't even know the woman," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Wednesday in a radio interview with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, the Hill reports. "I mean, you know, how many coincidences are we going to have here with Donald Trump, Brian?" It's a line Trump has used before when people around him get in trouble or fall out of favor—that he doesn't know the person or doesn't know the person well. A 2019 list of people given that treatment, compiled by USA Today shortly after her book came out, includes Carroll.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who’s in the Republican race, called the trial outcome "another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump." But Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, played down the verdict's importance, saying it's "just one more story focusing on my former running mate that I know is a great fascination to members of the national media, but I just don't think is where the American people are focused." Other Republicans pronounced the verdict concerning if not disqualifying. "I do not think he could win the presidency," Texas Sen. John Cornyn said, per Yahoo News. "Regardless of what you think about him as an individual, to me, electability is ... the sole criterion." Christie said the verdict wouldn't end Trump's candidacy, just that it counts as "additional weight of evidence." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)