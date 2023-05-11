10 US Cities Where Inflation Is Rising the Most

Inflation isn't rising as fast as it was a year ago nationwide, but it remains near a historically high rate of 5%. Some areas of the country are feeling it more than others, and WalletHub crunched data related to the Consumer Price Index to determine the cities where inflation is rising the most. The top 10, including the city's total score out of 100 and the percent change in CPI from a year ago (which is just one of the factors in the total score):

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida, 83.33, up 9% Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan, 79.66, 6.6% Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona, 72.16, 7.4% Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida, 65.17, 7.7% Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington, 56.01, 6.9% Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas, 53.83, 5.8% Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado, 52.99, 5.7% Chicago-Naperville-Elgin in Illinois-Wisconsin, 52.50, 4.8% San Diego-Carlsbad, California, 42.45, 5.3% Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas, 38.58, 4%