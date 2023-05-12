Carroll Considers Suing Again as Trump Files Notice to Appeal

A day after Donald Trump slammed the judge who presided over the Manhattan civil trial in which the former president was found liable for sexual assault and defamation, his lawyer filed official notice that he's appealing the verdict. Attorney Joe Tacopina wrote in the filing posted with the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday that Trump is appealing the amount of the $5 million award, as well as "all adverse orders, rulings, decrees, decisions, opinions, memoranda, conclusions or findings" made by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan. On his Truth Social site, Trump had called Kaplan a "Clinton appointed Judge," a "terrible person," and "completely biased," NBC News reports. Tacopina said outside court after the verdict was read that Trump would appeal.

Also on Thursday, a lawyer for E. Jean Carroll, who brought the case, said she's thinking about suing Trump again in light of the things he said about her during a CNN town hall this week. In that appearance, Trump again said Carroll's accusation that he sexually assaulted her was "fake" and a "made-up story," despite the jury's finding. He also said the trial was rigged. Carroll didn't see the program, said her lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, but had a response after reading the first paragraph of the transcript. "It's just stupid, it's just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people," Carroll told the New York Times. She added that she's been "insulted by better people." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)